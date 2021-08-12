https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/08/reports-taliban-close-to-capturing-us-embassy-thousands-of-marines-prepping-to-evacuate-it

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The Pentagon is moving thousands of U.S. Marines into position to be ready to evacuate U.S. Embassy staff and Kabul, Afghanistan in anticipation of the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsing within 30 days, the New York Times reported, citing administration and military officials.

The Associated Press also reported, based on comments from a U.S. official, that the U.S. is sending additional troops into the country to help evacuate some embassy personnel.

Reuters reported, according to three U.S. officials, that the State Department is expected to announce the relocation of a “significant” number of its Kabul embassy employees amid rapid Taliban territorial gains in Afghanistan.

The reports of evacuation plans came on the same day the U.S. Embassy issued an official advisory, telling Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately through a commercial airline flight.

The advisory is the second time in less than a week that the U.S. Embassy has told Americans to find a way out of the country. The embassy issued a similar warning on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Within the last week, the Taliban has seized nine separate provincial capitals, out of the 34 total throughout Afghanistan.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that a U.S. intelligence report warned the Afghan capital city of Kabul could ll within the next 90 days, amid the rapid Taliban territorial gains.

A mass evacuation at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul could present one of the most significant shows of concern from President Joe Biden’s administration about the security situation in the country and whether the U.S.-backed Afghan government can hold out against Taliban advances.

Currently, about 1,400 State Department staff are stationed at the Kabul embassy.

