Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that people will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test before entering New Orleans restaurants, bars and other venues, including the Superdome, according to multiple sources familiar with the city’s plans.

That’s correct, Vaccine or negative test to attend Saints games.

It’s not clear what types of proof of vaccination or test results would be required, or how the city plans to enforce the new rules. Masks are still expected to be required indoors, according to the sources.