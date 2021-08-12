https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/12/wapos-dana-milbank-explains-how-maga-and-the-trump-playbook-have-fueled-rashida-tlaibs-disgusting-antisemitic-bigotry/

So why is Tlaib now using the Trump playbook against others?

And how it concludes:

But more than dumb, it’s repugnant. Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent and a Muslim, knows what it’s like to be the target of bigotry. Practicing the same against Jews furthers nobody’s cause but Trump’s.

You know what else is repugnant, Dana? Trying to shoehorn “the Trump playbook” into a discussion of Rashida Tlaib’s bigotry. Claiming that Rashida Tlaib has been victimized by Donald Trump. Rashida Tlaib was a rabid antisemite before Donald Trump ever ran for president, and, barring some miracle, she’ll remain one until she takes her last breath.

Milbank had the opportunity to unequivocally condemn Rashida Tlaib’s antisemitism and he blew it.

Rashida Tlaib regularly uses age-old anti-Semitic tropes because of MAGA? This is insidious version of “GOP pounces.” The progressive left had been normalizing Jew baiting long before Trump. It’s repugnant that Milbank can’t just say it. https://t.co/gvDIe7RB3B — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 11, 2021

Milbank should’ve just placed the blame for her antisemitism squarely on Tlaib. If he was going to piss off her minions like this, he might as well have gone full-throttle by doing it:

Rashida Tlaib did and said absolutely nothing wrong! — Ms. Pinky Stanseski (@undergradwoman) August 10, 2021

For the umpteenth time, attacking Israel is not anti-Semitism. — jeff scheiner (@joschein) August 12, 2021

Dana, equating BDS with anti-semitic violence is just crooked. — JMTanzer (@jmtangerine) August 10, 2021

Good lord this is a load of nonsense. See here: https://t.co/ZDGNKiAUDg — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) August 10, 2021

This is made-up garbage ☝🏽 If you’re interested in facts, here are the facts:

https://t.co/4uVpjuBPZd — Jamal Alsayyed (@jalsayyed) August 11, 2021

This article is more an example of Dana Milbank’s racism towards the Palestinians than it is Rashida Tlaib’s anti-semitism. As a Jew I can still see that the was we treat our black citizens and the way Israel treats the Palestinians is cut from the same cloth. — Eliot Rosewater (@SteveSchindler9) August 10, 2021

Nothing wrong with provoking the ire of leftist antisemitic bigots. But invoking Donald Trump to do it is intellectually lazy at best and makes it very difficult for us to take Milbank even a little bit seriously.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

