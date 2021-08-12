https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/12/wapos-dana-milbank-explains-how-maga-and-the-trump-playbook-have-fueled-rashida-tlaibs-disgusting-antisemitic-bigotry/

So why is Tlaib now using the Trump playbook against others?

And how it concludes:

But more than dumb, it’s repugnant. Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent and a Muslim, knows what it’s like to be the target of bigotry. Practicing the same against Jews furthers nobody’s cause but Trump’s.

You know what else is repugnant, Dana? Trying to shoehorn “the Trump playbook” into a discussion of Rashida Tlaib’s bigotry. Claiming that Rashida Tlaib has been victimized by Donald Trump. Rashida Tlaib was a rabid antisemite before Donald Trump ever ran for president, and, barring some miracle, she’ll remain one until she takes her last breath.

Milbank had the opportunity to unequivocally condemn Rashida Tlaib’s antisemitism and he blew it.

Milbank should’ve just placed the blame for her antisemitism squarely on Tlaib. If he was going to piss off her minions like this, he might as well have gone full-throttle by doing it:

Nothing wrong with provoking the ire of leftist antisemitic bigots. But invoking Donald Trump to do it is intellectually lazy at best and makes it very difficult for us to take Milbank even a little bit seriously.

