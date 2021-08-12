https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-olympic-gold-medalist-discusses-her-love-for-america-on-hannity/

Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock went viral last week when she proudly proclaimed her love for the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Now, she’s discussing that incredible moment with Sean Hannity.

“You were the shining light for this country at the Olympics,” said Hannity.

“My mom raised us to be respectful. My dad was an immigrant, he came to America and he made a way for himself. He made something out of nothing. I just know that if you go out and get what you want, nothing can stop you,” said Mensah-Stock. “I just have love for my country!”

“Of course I surprise myself, it’s by the grace of God I’m even able to move my feet,” said Mensah Stock in Tokyo. “Like I just leave it in his hands and I pray that all the practice that, the hell that my fricking coaches put me through pays off. And every single time it does! And I get better and better. And it’s so weird that there is no cap to the limit that I can do. And I’m excited to see what I have next.”

Team USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock after winning Olympic gold: “I love representing the U-S-A!” This is a winner. This is how you represent your country. Take notes. Congrats @MensahTamStock!

pic.twitter.com/swS573oKgN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

The reporter then said the American flag “looks pretty good.”

“How does it feel representing your country?” he asked.

“I love representing the US. I freakin’ love living there. I love it. And I’m so happy I get to represent the USA! I love it!” she responded.

Watch the incredible moment above.

OLYMPIC PATRIOT: ‘God Spoke Through Me, I Wouldn’t Want to Live Anywhere Else’ But the USA posted by Hannity Staff – 18 hours ago Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock went viral last week when she proudly proclaimed her love for the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Now, she’s expanding on that incredible moment. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com “That specific moment when he asked me that I felt like, I went into a trance and God just spoke through me, and I was like, ‘All right, look directly at the camera and just go,’’ she said. “I know there’s a lot of negativity going on, and I just want to enlighten people of my feelings to spread positivity, and it happened.” “I was born here,” Mensah-Stock said. “My dad is an immigrant from Ghana where he met my mom. I grew up in Texas. It’s the only place I know, and I have traveled all over the world and I definitely wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I prefer [it] here. Japan was beautiful, here is better.” “Mensah-Stock’s display of patriotism was a direct contrast to many Olympians using the Games as a platform to air their grievances over the United States. She is grateful to have grown up in the U.S,” reports Fox News. Watch the Gold Medalist’s remarks above. WOKE and BROKE: Olympics Ratings Fall 49% Compared to 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro posted by Hannity Staff – 8.09.21 The beleaguered 2020 Olympic Games came to a close in Tokyo over the weekend, with new data showing overall viewership down approximately 50% compared to the 2016 competition in Brazil. “NBC is giving advertisers who bought airtime during the Tokyo Olympics extra commercials due to underwhelming ratings for this year’s 2020 Olympic Games, fueled by a pandemic-weary population and backlash against woke athletes protesting the U.S. flag and national anthem,” reports Fox News. “NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on July 26 averaged 14.7 million viewers — for a 49% drop compared to the equivalent night from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and 53% less than the 2012 London Olympics. The opening ceremonies saw their lowest viewership since 1988,” adds Fox. “When you look at the numbers, it’s hard to be pleased with them,” Andy Billings, director of the sports communications operation at the University of Alabama, told the Associated Press. “It’s probably NBC’s worst-case scenario, but it’s probably a worst-case scenario that they would have been able to predict months ago.” “The Olympic spirit is a bit dampened this year,” said another insider. “The delay from last year and lack of spectators have taken the edge off the typical anticipation and excitement for this event. But the emergence of Black Lives Matter in the sports world has also led to a backlash among some Americans.” Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

