Fox News host Tucker Carlson has written for some of the biggest names in the media in his 30-year career: The New York Times, the Washington Post, Esquire, GQ, and more. But now he says, because of how political the media has become, “there’s no chance” that would happen again.

Tucker joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to share the inspiration for his new book, “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism”, the latest on his claims that the NSA spied on him after a watchdog for the NSA announced that it’s investigating the case, and why he says he’s “just so grateful” Glenn started TheBlaze (now Blaze Media) so many years ago.

Tucker described a time when political opinions didn’t divide our country the way they do today and urged Americans to focus on what we have in common rather than encouraging division and “tribalism.”

“Things have changed so quickly you wake up in a brand-new country. But it’s hard to get perspective on how profound the change is because there are so few mile markers. You know, it just seems like it’s always been this way,” Tucker said.

“Now, it’s a completely different world. We are polarized to the point that you wonder how we reach agreement on anything … what do we agree on? What do we have in common? […] You have to have something that unites you, something that we all agree on. Why are we all living on this continent together … if we don’t agree on anything? So, what do we agree on? What’s the American creed that unites us? And, increasingly, it’s hard to answer that question,” he added. “This is a huge country. And it’s diverse on every level, not just ethically, but geographically. This country won’t hang together unless we work intentionally and ceaselessly to create a reason for it to hang together. And it can’t just be forced.”

Glenn asked Tucker to weigh in on the out-of-control censorship and corruption in corporate media, publishing system, and Big Tech platforms, which in part prompted Glenn’s decision to leave cable news and launch TheBlaze more than 10 years ago.

“The whole point of publishing and of journalism is to keep open this free exchange of ideas. You might not agree with at least half of them, but it’s important for people to be able to voice them. In fact, it’s essential. You can’t have a democracy without that. So, you can’t be for censorship,” Tucker said.

“Why are we putting our ideas into the hands of censors? Why are we participating in the system?” he asked Glenn. “I look back and I realize … when you started Blaze, you were like the biggest guy on cable news. [I thought] why don’t you just, you know, just stay in cable news? Why make the effort to do this? And I’m just so grateful that you did. I really, really am. I’m not saying this, by the way, as flattery. I mean it. Totally sincerely. The fact that you’re self-publishing. You built your own thing. Those turned out to be incredibly prescient and important decisions because the current system is unsustainable. We don’t have freedom of the press. We have to build our own. And so thank you for doing this.”

