President Biden deflected growing criticism of soaring gasoline prices in all 50 states this week; bizarrely asserting that costs are actually lower than they were “early in the decade.”

“We are taking actions to address gas prices… Today, gas prices are lower than they were early in this decade, but they’re still high enough to create a pinch on working families,” said Biden.

“I will not raise gas taxes. That’s not enough. Recently, we’ve seen the price that oil prices begin to fall, but the costs of gasoline hasn’t fallen. That’s not what you’d expect,” he added.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration on social media Wednesday; accusing the White House of “reaching a whole new level of stupid” after begging OPEC to produce more oil.

“Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.

Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American. https://t.co/aqMvp7ogX2 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 11, 2021

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement Wednesday urging OPEC to increase production to help lower oil costs; raising even more questions over the Biden administration’s recent regulation’s on America’s energy sector.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic,” writes Sullivan.

“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable, reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs,” he adds.

FULL STATEMENT: The White House urges OPEC+ to pump more oil (above and beyond the current 400,000 b/d monthly hikes the cartel is already implementing) | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/qnWA1l7Pnt — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 11, 2021

https://twitter.com/SiegelScribe/status/1425452466032857088

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top aides are pressuring OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery https://t.co/5X421SVUgA pic.twitter.com/uG2DyTvHsp — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) August 11, 2021

The request comes months after the Biden Administration canceled a major American pipeline during his first days in office.

“Longtime oil and gas industry workers David and Kristina Dickerson are criticizing President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline. They say the order, which displaced them from the project, is threatening their economic stability,” reported Fox News in February.

“I feel pretty betrayed,” David, who has worked in the oil and gas industry for 31 years, added.

“We’ve had to actually dip into our retirement and our 401k, just trying to survive until something like this come up,” David said. “We’ve been depending on this to happen and it just all of a sudden got ripped out from under us and we’re not going to be able to do it now.”

“It’s a good thought, but it’s not a well-thought-out plan. They haven’t got it perfect,” David said. “And we’re still dependent on fossil fuel. We’re going to use this crude oil no matter what.”

Watch Biden’s comments above.

