Charlotte, N.C. — Part 3 of 3 Continuing on with my answer of “Why are you such a conspiracy theorist/tin-foil hat wearer/hate America (depends on who I am talking to)/Democrat/Republican?

So here’s my answer as far as some the Society-ending absurdities that I am having a hard time wrapping my brain around.

Our “For Profit” prisons are packed to the gunwales with nonviolent schmucks that hit a little weed to escape the misery of their day, and yet our own CIA has been implicated (dead end every time, what a shock) in drug and gun running since the ’60s. Buddy of mine was in Afghanistan; his job (as given orders from someone in a suit) was to guard and defend the opium poppy and marijuana fields so that the Taliban couldn’t burn them. Heard this several dozen times from various folks.

If you cheat to get into college you go to prison a’ la Lori Laughlin, but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free. So much for White Privilege.

Try searching on Google about ANYTHING disparaging about the new ‘Infrastructure Bill’. I went 11 pages deep before I could find anything-and I doubt it’s because no one else has any questions about it.

People who say there is no such thing as gender are demanding a female President, and yapping endless about “toxic masculinity.” In the interest of fairness we are going to require that you hire someone with a Chromosome profile consideration first, knowledge, skill and experience second.

If I post a funny meme it has to be ‘fact-checked’, but ballots don’t.

That children are in cages thanks to “Captain Spray-Tan”-even though the vocal yappers don’t seem to acknowledge that it started two presidencies ago. Thankfully, now the good guys are in office-and the kids are still in cages

We are going to force laws and enact penalties for anyone that doesn’t recognize and applaud ‘trans” rights and identities. News Flash: Three of my buddies are trans, maybe more since it doesn’t normally come up in conversation. None of them know what in the hell the furor is about, nor do they have particular interest in being the unwilling poster child for some new “movement.” All they want to do is go home, feed their fish, pop a cold brew from the fridge, and sit on the sofa and hate the Cowboys just like any normal person would do.

Grammy winner gemstones such as Savage are lauded: “B***h, I’m lit like a match, ooh

And any n***a I let hit is still attached, ooh

That body right, but you know this p***y fat, ooh

I drop a picture, now these b*****s feel attacked, ayy …but Dr. Seuss is boycotted. Cursing, misogynistic attitude, adultery, check. Redfish, Bluefish NOT COOL, MAN, OK?

We are starting a nationwide highway tax so that we can get revenue off of the electric cars that we are mandating that everyone drive even though child-labor lithium mines make strip-mining look like backyard gardening by comparison.

“My Body, My Choice” has become disturbingly silent during the rush to mandate full vaccinations, regardless of that pesky “consent” thingy.

One of the most notorious pedophile rapists is captured and put under lock and key and camera prior to his trial; presumably he was in a position to name names. And even with nationwide scrutiny, he somehow “managed” to hang himself-when the cameras failed and the two guards assigned to watch him both decided to leave against protocol at the exact same time. Not sure how he possible knew when they were both heading on smoke breaks; prison cameras are normally one way. Unless they mysteriously break at the exact same time, somehow. “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” was on T-shirts two weeks prior to his body being “discovered.” He had nothing to hang himself with, nor did he have anything to hang from. As a person who has had a ladder come out from under me, I assure you that light fixtures do NOT support an adults’ weight.

California refuses to arrest “people of color” (correction: anyone at all. My bad.) for shoplifting and theft under $900 or so, and then is stunned when theft losses go up 10,000 fold, insurance rates start to collapse small businesses, and their tax base begins to fold leaving them strapped for cash.

For the first time in history, someone who does not have a disease can transmit it to someone that has been vaccinated. Is there a chance that vaccination is making spreading the plague even easier?

There doesn’t appear to be any requirements for ‘fact-checkers’ to prove that they are not merely stating their opinions.

Political front-runners (One in particular comes to mind) $cream “#MeToo” and “#BelieveTheWomen” until offered the VP job to the very guy she accused of being a sex offender- and then $uddenly $he clam$ up.

We see other countries going Socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan to us. Even though we seem to have a mass influx of folks coming from Socialist countries- and literally dying to get here.

People are dying of a Chinese virus, but it racist to refer to it as Chinese even though it began in China.

Instead of telling us that they were wrong, or that they lied, or that they exaggerated, we have the Gum’ment telling us “that the Science has changed.” And we are somehow buying that. Actually, as a pseudo-scientist myself, the Science doesn’t really change. What changes is our information, understanding and comprehension as we attempt to discover what’s going on. The media, on the other hand, seems to believe in Telling the Truth in only it’s best light, so to speak …

All indications are that the virus was man made, and the release was planned, and yet we are still listening to the leaders who keep distracting us over the newest “shiny.”

Some idiot in Las Vegas shot up around 50 people by himself, but no one seems to care about where the 800+ lb. plate glass window went, why 3800 rounds of red-hot brass didn’t leave any burns on the acrylic thread carpets, and why not a single smoke detector went off. 6 people witnessed multiple shooters; 5 are dead and the 6th is missing.

1+1=2 unless it offends you, math is racist.

50,000,000 kids being educated in the homes of gun owners-so far not a single shooting. Guess it wasn’t the guns after all. (To be fair, I HAVE witnessed a few frazzled mom’s scraping the “My kids is the Best-est Student” stickers off of their rear windows)

Some people are being told that they should be held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and plenty of other people are not held responsible for what they are doing on video right now (extenuating circumstances, of course).

Criminals are catch-and-released to hurt more people, but stopping them is bad because it’s a violation of THEIR rights. Judges that let these jerks out aren’t liable for their decision$.

California taxes businesses to death, and then can’t understand why anyone with an “Inc.” behind their name has tucked tail and fled the state.

And pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us “racists/sexists/misogynists/homophobic” or any of the other “-ists” that keep getting bandied around like a beach ball at a Buffet concert anytime anyone dares to bring up critical thinking.

And that some people won’t have the first problem reading this psychotic rant only to answer with “Yes, but …”

In fact, I AM am racist/sexist/misogynists (tic)/homophobe/transphobic/Dallas Cowboys fan/deplorable … I’ve run out of names, but I am sure that there are more. Might as well get it out now since I am going to be accused/convicted of it the instant that I say something someone doesn’t like (count on this one) or I don’t agree to join someone’s club (and, of courser, pay the membership fee) with 1.2 picoseconds of being offered preferred membership.

1st girlfriend in 7th grade? Black (Tamera, if you are reading this I still have the crayon drawing you gave me of you and me kissing, and I hope you and Dedrick are still doing well. Sorry I’ve been out of touch for the last year, things have gotten a little … crazy)

1st fiance’? Black.

2 great grandmothers? Black and Native America.

Oh, and my race?? Don’t think I have ever answered that one-boy is someone’s face gonna get red…

I am male (last time I checked), so I apparently hate women. Especially when I am getting annihilated at Backgammon (OK, this one has some merit…).

Slap on the labels; makes it easier to ignore my comments and trivialize anything that is said.

What does any of this prove? Nothing. Any more than thinking a person who can influence my political fate might actually need to live here as a citizen, be affected by the leaders that they choose, and pay taxes to help keep the whole machine running.

Doesn’t matter; I am apparently snowy white because of my opinions and regardless of my genetics, and therefore I am a racist and unfairly judge people by their skin color. This belief is considered to the height of enlightenment by the CRT religion, and perfect justification for any form of abuse or maltreatment that the left feels like hurling my way.

We are clearly living in Bizarre world, where right is wrong and wrong is right and neither is neither, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral and both are identical and can’t be identified, where good is evil and evil is good and everything is justifiable or repugnantly based on who did what and what was their motivation and can we in fact blame this on someone else, where killing murderers is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right, where darkness is light and light is now darkness.

I keep re-editing this, adding to it because there doesn’t seem to be an end to the absurdity.

There is no way writing about how psychotic this country has become should be this easy-this is the closest thing to free money I have ever had.

“I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness …

The dumbing down of American is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance”

― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark

Next time, I am taking the Blue Pill; in fact, I’ll willingly tear Morpheus’ hand off to get to it.

