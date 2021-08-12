https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/whos-the-schmuck-now-arnold-schwarzenegger-and-alexander-vindman-spotted-maskless-for-photo-op/

As we told you yesterday, film star and former Governor of California told people to “screw your freedom” and that “you’re a schumck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect your fellow members around you”:

He means everyone *else* has to wear a mask because here he is with Alexander Vindman and neither of them are wearing one (the cigars are a nice touch as we get lectured to on what’s healthy):

You see, COVID-19 doesn’t spread during a photo-op:

Or when they let you play with a prop sword:

He’s right about one thing though: They ARE schmucks.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...