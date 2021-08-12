https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/woman-escaped-north-korea-describes-horrors-life-communism-video/

Yeonmi Park is a young woman living in America who escaped from North Korea with her mother when she was a teenager.

She recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and described her escape and what life is like in North Korea under communism.

She described scenes of death, constant starvation, life without electricity or freedom of any kind.

Lad Bible offers some details:

Joe Rogan’s Interview With North Korean Defector Is Being Called His ‘Best Episode Ever’ The North Korean defector sat down with the podcaster to talk about the harrowing life she led in the Hermit Kingdom, the things she endured, the horrors she witnessed and the daring escape that she made. The more than three-hour interview is certainly not for the faint hearted and she goes into detail what the conditions are like inside the most secretive country in the world. In one section Yeonmi spoke about the vast amounts of starvation that occurs in parts of North Korean. “The hardest thing as a child for me was when my mum goes away to find food. We don’t have phones, we don’t have letters. If I say goodbye to her, I don’t know when I’m going to see her again or if I’m ever going to see her again,” she said. “Because she could have [been] killed, and raped and starved.” She said she was never taught to feel bad for all the dead bodies she would see every day scattered around the place.

These videos are fascinating, but be warned, they are not for the faint of heart.

In this video, she describes her escape:

In this video, she describes the horror of starvation in North Korea:

Leftists in America think communism is some kind of utopia.

It’s actually a nightmare, as this young woman attests.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

