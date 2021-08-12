https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/12/joy-reid-and-ed-secretary-cardona-float-repugnant-conspiracy-theory-about-conservatives-deliberately-flooding-schools-with-covid-watch/

COVID is making people on the Left show even more of their TRUE colors and boy howdy, it ain’t pretty.

We were pretty sure Joy Reid was a nasty, homophobic bigot from her own personal blog (which she still claims was hacked by time-traveling hackers), but this segment with Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is just absolutely gross.

Watch:

WATCH: Joy Reid and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona argue those who oppose mask mandates and school restrictions are violent thugs threatening the lives of administrators, teachers, and medical professionals. THIS is the left — if you’re on the right, you’re rabid savages. pic.twitter.com/T5WWvp0kYy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2021

Who are these people?

Yes, we’re being facetious.

We know EXACTLY who they are.

Along with Education Secretary Cardona threatening Ron DeSantis with school closures, MSNBC’s Joy Reid floats a conspiracy theory that conservatives are not only unvaccinated, but they’re so heinous that they’re going to send their children to flood public schools WITH Covid. pic.twitter.com/IS4P60BvmZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2021

Yes, it’s all a plot. Conservatives want to infect public schools with COVID (by using their own children) because … they’re evil? Want to destroy public education? ARE YOU BOTH HIGH RIGHT NOW? And we hate to break it to ol’ joyless Joy, but it’s not conservatives who are rejecting the vaccine.

It’s minority communities.

It’s people listening to Louis Farrakhan telling them the vaccine is poison.

But sure, go ahead with this sh*tty conspiracy theory.

As Education Commissioner, Cardona did not close schools in Connecticut. Remarkable how quickly he adopted the chosen Biden narrative, even though it went against his own policy. https://t.co/qhiEBONn9y — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 11, 2021

It’s not about the kids.

It’s about politics.

And division.

And power.

Which is what it’s always been about.

