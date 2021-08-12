https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/youre-nazis-youre-zionists-youre-kkk-protesters-outside-fox-news-burn-american-flag-and-a-glossy-of-tucker-carlson/

We missed this yesterday — it was pretty small, so it was easy to overlook — but a handful of protesters gathered outside of Fox News in New York City carrying around photos of Fox News personalities with “LIAR” scribbled on them in red Sharpie. Then they got serious and burned a photo of Tucker Carlson along with an American flag.

We’re hoping Brian Stelter sees this post so he can put this attack on the free press in his newsletter.

Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company “You’re all racist, you’re nazis, you’re zionists, you’re KKK” pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

We can’t tell with the camera moving around so much; is that 10 people, give or take a couple?

A protester lights a smoke signal outside Fox News HQ in Midtown pic.twitter.com/ebveFYBaOd — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

Carlson’s pretty broken up about it, according to Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

Tucker told me his response: “I’m proud to be burned with the flag.” https://t.co/0VTUzaSPh0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2021

“You’re all racist, you’re nazis, you’re zionists, you’re KKK, you’re Proud Boys.” Far-left protesters gather at the NYC headquarters of Fox News. Video by @elaadeliahu. pic.twitter.com/nuDCYC00oS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 12, 2021

Well that’s persuasive. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) August 12, 2021

So brave… so stunning. — Cro-mag (@Cromag15) August 12, 2021

„Antifa Entering Fox News“, colorized, ca 1933 pic.twitter.com/LyPoe9ngfe — BeyondReason (@BeyondReason12) August 12, 2021

So 3-4 guys with xerox copies of a photo represent and a few goofballs they paid $20 to join them represent a real movement? — Ghostie (@Ghostie06937405) August 12, 2021

That’s one way to spend a Thursday afternoon in August 😳 — D.B. UFA 🏒 (@38Shoeless) August 12, 2021

I hope those guys aren’t late to work today because of the protest. — not that strong a swimmer (@weakswimmer) August 12, 2021

Us too.

Scare them with a job application — matt ruggiero (@ruggimat) August 12, 2021

notice with all those terrible things they mention, they don’t include “communists” or “anarchists” so basically not themselves — E n z o k (@enzok) August 12, 2021

So they are zionists and KKK at the same time? That’s quite an achievement. — Tom Carstensen (@tomcarstensen) August 12, 2021

Powerful insightful stuff. Nazis and Zionists united at last — S Kirk (@1samkirk1) August 12, 2021

So, they think they’re the anti-nazi squad, but they hate hate jews, demand censorship and attack people in the street for different political views. pic.twitter.com/C8Gn7c4PKf — Daniel (@Daniel91452575) August 12, 2021

This is why you stay in school and pay attention, learn about your world and what words mean. — Nonya Bidniss (@BidnissNonya) August 12, 2021

Those words used to have a strong meaning. They don’t mean anything anymore — Michael (@Michael79252579) August 12, 2021

“bLaCk PeOpLe aRe DyInG” 🤡 I wonder if they project that same energy into their own communities, where they have exponentially more power to affect meaningful change. — Captain Link 2.0 — Based & LINK-pilled. (@CaptainLink4) August 12, 2021

Pay must be good — BeerandWisChz (@BeerandWisChz) August 12, 2021

Ok Now do CNN – but you’ll need a lot more people – oh and a whole load of clown costumes!!🤡 — bev (@bevakaheinz57) August 12, 2021

Those 3 in that video is all of CNN’s audience. — RandomNY (@RandomNY) August 12, 2021

That protest was low energy — Miguel (@mac78251) August 12, 2021

It really was.

