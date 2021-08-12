https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/youre-nazis-youre-zionists-youre-kkk-protesters-outside-fox-news-burn-american-flag-and-a-glossy-of-tucker-carlson/

We missed this yesterday — it was pretty small, so it was easy to overlook — but a handful of protesters gathered outside of Fox News in New York City carrying around photos of Fox News personalities with “LIAR” scribbled on them in red Sharpie. Then they got serious and burned a photo of Tucker Carlson along with an American flag.

We’re hoping Brian Stelter sees this post so he can put this attack on the free press in his newsletter.

We can’t tell with the camera moving around so much; is that 10 people, give or take a couple?

Carlson’s pretty broken up about it, according to Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

Us too.

It really was.

