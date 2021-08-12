https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/youtube-suspended-rand-paul-for-saying-the-same-thing-about-masks-as-former-biden-covid-19-adviser-michael-osterholm/

YouTube has suspended Sen. Rand Paul for saying in a video that cloth masks are not effective at preventing COVID-19:

If that non-controversial statement sounds familiar, it should, because it’s the exact same thing former Biden COVID-19 adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm said on CNN a few days ago:

Transcript here:

And see and hear for yourself:

Yet, all these libs are cheering on YouTube:

As for the suspension, Paul calls it a “badge of honor”:

