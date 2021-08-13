https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/13/and-these-idiots-wonder-why-we-dont-trust-them-james-woods-decimates-the-cdc-by-quoting-rochelle-walensky-and-booyah/

Been a while since we last wrote about James Woods.

And yes, what he said.

Pregnant people? DAFUQ?

“CDC Director Refers To ‘Pregnant People.’” And these idiots wonder why we don’t trust their advice. #TryRealScience https://t.co/Vn5VqyKrp6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 13, 2021

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but the last time we checked it was women who give birth.

Not people.

Women are of course people but birthing requires very specific parts that are traditionally female.

Ahem.

And we let these ‘people’ tell us to mask our kids in school? REALLY?

They do stay in character awful well. Or they’re just actually all insane. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Crissy🥏 (@Criss_Chi) August 13, 2021

She should just say women, am I right people? — RSD (@civilcynic) August 13, 2021

Follow the science except when we don’t want you to follow the science. :/ — 🇺🇸 (@ARealAm71317261) August 13, 2021

since when men can get pregnant 🥴 — Stegosandro (@fede0891) August 13, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

We dont want wombless men to feel left out — Nina (@NinasNiche) August 13, 2021

Or something like that.

I really want to read a report about the person that is not a woman, who was pregnant. A pregnant person is a woman. No medical degree needed for this one. — Arlene Tannis (@ATannis) August 13, 2021

This nonsense is too ridiculous for words. — Lynne Evans (@remember267) August 13, 2021

And yet here we are using words to talk about this nonsense.

Heh.

***

