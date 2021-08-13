https://thelibertyloft.com/spending-like-a-running-soda-fountain/

Joe Biden wants to spend money like a running soda fountain. The only problem is that the cup will never be filled thanks to Biden’s inflation.

Gary Varvel August 13, 2021.

