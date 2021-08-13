https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61182ed0bbafd42ff58988dd
It’s often asked if Congress will “end the Fed.” The answer to the previous question is obvious, but not for the reasons readers may think….
(FOX BUSINESS) – Call it a “Biden pay cut.” Americans’ real wages are falling under President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, the Labor Department announced that inflation rose by 5.4 percent over the previo…
New social media funded by a Chinese billionaire and led by Trump’s former spokesperson gets off to rocky start…
(WOLF STREET) – Total miles driven by all types of passenger and commercial vehicles, including over-the-road trucks and local delivery vehicles, in June, on all roads and streets in the U.S. rose to …