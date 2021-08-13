https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/at-this-rate-well-have-5-million-brand-new-illegal-invaders-in-bidens-first-year/

Homeland Security Sec. Mayorkas announces that there were 212,672 migrants were encountered at our Southern border in the month of July, a 13% increase over June, which was a 20 year record. pic.twitter.com/guK4kGxXUs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 12, 2021

More than 200,000 last month, and that only covers the ones who were captured.

The real numbers is at least 4oo,000 per month.

5 million per year.