CNN reports that President Biden’s ATF nominee, David Chipman, failed to tell the Senate about a speech in which he boasted that he is not a “typical” white man.

CNN noted that Chipman spoke in an “event on gun control” at a law firm in November 2019. Chipman’s talk was titled “Can the Right to Bear Arms Coexist with Gun Control?”

During the talk, Chipman admitted he did not see things as most law enforcement departments and agencies do, describing such agencies and departments as “a very conservative bunch, primarily of white men.”

Chipman said, “If you are authentic in this space you are likely to disappoint a lot of people,” Chipman said. He added, “I think that we have to understand that law enforcement, generally, is a very conservative bunch, primarily of white men. So, the politics of this issue, as it is, sort of permeate it. I don’t believe my views are typical.”

CNN pointed out that Chipman failed to disclose the 2019 gun control talk to the Senate, which he was supposed to do in conjunction with his nomination to head the ATF.

On August 6, 2021, Breitbart News observed a Fox News report that suggested Chipman also failed to disclose a 2012 appearance on Chinese State TV “in written responses” to the Senate. And the 2012 appearance may have been used by China to cover up a mass stabbing.

According to Fox News:

Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman appeared on a Chinese state-run media network, China Global Television Network (CGTN), previously known as CCTN, in December 2012 to discuss the government’s response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history that killed 28 people and injured two.

Fox News explained, “On the same day as the Newtown Massacre, there was a mass stabbing of 23 children at a school in China’s Henan Province”:

Biden’s ATF nominee & gun control lobbyist David Chipman is a disaster.@TedCruz called out Senate Judiciary Dems for ignoring Chipman’s failure to disclose his appearance on Chinese State TV that may have been used as propaganda by China to cover up a mass stabbing of children. pic.twitter.com/WRPRrAoRRK — NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2021

