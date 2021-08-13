https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-administration-now-trying-save-california-governor-gavin-newsom-recall-election/

Democrats are starting to seriously worry about the California recall election in September.

It is obvious they are getting scared because even Joe Biden is now riding in to try to protect Newsom.

It probably won’t make much of a difference but Biden has resources that Newsom needs.

Politico reports:

Biden comes to Newsom’s recall defense as White House mulls larger role President Joe Biden resoundingly endorsed Gov. Gavin Newsom against a looming recall vote on Thursday, telegraphing that the White House could come to Newsom’s aid in the race’s critical final weeks. The Biden administration had already gone on the record opposing the vote to oust Newsom. But Biden’s statement was on a different order of magnitude and came as the White House considers deploying Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris — or both — on Newsom’s behalf. “Governor Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises,” Biden said in a statement. “He is a key partner in fighting the pandemic and delivering economic relief to working families and helping us build our economy back better than ever. He’s taking on the climate crisis and standing up for the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. He knows how to get the job done because he’s been doing it. And to keep him on the job, registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward.” A source familiar with White House planning said both Biden and Harris intend to take an active role in the campaign’s homestretch. That could include in-person appearances and social media support. Democrats are scared. And Larry Elder is closing in on Newsom. Quickly.

If Larry Elder pulls this off, Democrat will lose. Their. Minds.

Just wait.

