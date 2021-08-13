https://www.lifezette.com/2021/08/biden-begs-foreign-countries-to-ramp-up-oil-production-after-killing-keystone-pipeline-gas-prices-skyrocket/

As gas prices skyrocket along with rarely seen inflation, the Biden administration has turned to begging OPEC nations to increase oil production.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement saying that current OPEC production is not enough.

Sullivan stated, “Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.”

He continued, “While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough.”

One of President Biden’s first acts in office was to shutdown the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, and inflation has in some sectors has reached levels not seen in decades.

How much more anti-American can the Biden policies get-reduce American oil and gas production, call on foreign. Dictatorships (OPEC) to increase oil and gas production,cancel American pipeline, approve Russian pipeline so Putin can dominate Europe-MORE — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 12, 2021

Dependence On OPEC

During a speech at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said he wanted to make sure Americans were not paying higher prices at the pump.

“Recently we’ve seen the price that oil companies pay for a barrel of oil begin to fall, but the cost of gasoline at the pump for more American people hasn’t fallen. That’s not what you’d expect in a competitive market. I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil-price declines leading to lower prices for consumers.”

Biden also said he has asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into any possible ‘illegal activity’ that would increase prices while Biden claims the cost of a barrel of oil is going down – in other words, some sort of price gouging or conspiracy among oil companies or refineries.

President Biden says he has directed top economic officials to “use every available tool to monitor the U.S. gasoline market” and “address any illegal conduct” that might be contributing to the rise of gas prices https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/0DkfNQMMQr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2021

The Real Reason For Bringing Down Gas Prices

Currently, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.18, up a dollar from last year.

While the Biden administration would like to blame the high gas prices on the pandemic, that is not the case. In 2018, during the Trump administration, America became energy independent, and a net oil exporter for the first time in 75 years.

In 2020, Democrat presidential candidates, including Joe Biden were calling for an end to fracking and a ban on fossil fuels.

On Joe Biden’s first day in office, one of his first acts as president was to cancel the Keystone Pipeline. The pipeline would have carried 800,00 barrels of oil a day across the continent from Alberta Canada to the Gulf Coast, and with the stroke of a pen, Biden eliminated over 1,000 jobs, many of them union jobs.

But back in May, Biden waived sanctions on the Russian-owned company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. The reason given was that “it’s almost completely finished.”

The Biden administration’s messages regarding fossil fuels seem mixed, at best.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014 — the last time Joe Biden was in the White House. Biden is blaming OPEC and gasoline producers when he really should be looking in the mirror to find the problem. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) August 12, 2021

At The Mercy Of The New Green Deal Crowd

In order to keep Democrats in line, Joe Biden must bow to the far-left progressives, those who are pushing the new green deal agenda. The Biden administration has stated that they have set a goal to ‘decarbonize’ the U.S. economy by the year 2050.

In addition to canceling the Keystone pipeline, Biden also issued moratoriums on new oil and gas leases on federal land to appease environmentalists and climate change activists.

How does that square with begging Middle Eastern oil oligarchs to increase oil production?

Energy prices are not the only thing on the rise that the Biden administration would like to attribute to the pandemic. Americans are not just feeling pain at the gas pump, but pain at the grocery store. Prices are up 0.7% from July and 3.4% from the same time last year.

Producer prices are up an incredible 7.8% in July – the highest increase on record. Overall inflation – the so-called Consumer Price Index – stood at 5.4% for a second month in a row.

While Joe Biden uses words like “temporary” and “transitional” to describe inflation, Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) took Biden to task for twisted priorities, “It’s pretty simple: if the President is suddenly worried about rising gas prices, he needs to stop killing our own energy production here on American soil.”

Biden cut production of US oil because buying it from countries that hate us is great for Climate Change.https://t.co/XfwqnYNHWO — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) August 12, 2021

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

