Biden Puts Afghan American Diplomat Hilmira Clintabdul In Charge Of Protecting American Embassy In Kabul

KABUL—As the Taliban threatens the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Biden has selected an up-and-coming rookie diplomat to protect the Americans serving there: Afghan American woman Hilmira Clintabdul.

Clintabdul has reportedly been rising up the ranks in the state department, and this is her big chance to show how good of a job she can do when Americans are under attack in foreign countries. Sources say top people in the Biden administration are “confident” she has what it takes to do what’s necessary to save the lives of Americans when threatened abroad.

“I will do my best to serve American people and make sure no one is killed,” Clintabdul said in a speech before being sent to Kabul to negotiate with the Taliban. “Thank you to legitimate American president Joseph Biden for his much great confidence in me. I will not let you down.”

Sadly, when the embassy fell under attack, Clintabdul was sleeping. “What difference does it, how you say, make?” she said in her defense.

Following her success in Kabul, she will be sent to Benghazi.