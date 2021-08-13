https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/big-trouble-for-pelosi/

A group of nine moderates is threatening to withhold their votes from Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution later this month, endangering Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s two-track plan to push both a massive infrastructure bill and social spending agenda through the House in the coming weeks.

The House Democrats outlined their threat in a letter to Pelosi and obtained by POLITICO on Friday morning. The group has been issuing veiled warnings for weeks — calling on Pelosi to bring the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill up for a vote as soon as it’s ready — but this is the first time the lawmakers have explicitly said they wouldn’t support voting for the budget resolution.

“We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” wrote the group, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

Pelosi can afford to lose only three votes in the House and will need near unanimity among Democrats to pass the budget resolution, which is slated for a vote when the House returns the week of Aug. 23. The House must pass the budget resolution before Democrats can move ahead with passing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending package using the filibuster protections of reconciliation.

But Pelosi’s other flank, the progressives, have balked at the idea of putting the bipartisan infrastructure bill up for a vote first, warning leadership that they have enough members prepared to vote against the Senate-passed bill to tank it on the floor.

