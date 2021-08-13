https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/oreilly-biden-border-policy

Bill O’Reilly joined “The Glenn Beck Program” on Friday to give his fiery take on the week’s biggest stories. He told Glenn there’s one way to “cripple” President Joe Biden — and it’s a surprisingly simple solution: Republican governors must band together in a lawsuit — against Joe Biden himself — that argues he is failing to uphold immigration laws on the southern border.

“The one way to cripple Joe Biden is for the Republican governors, and maybe you could peel off a couple of Democrats, to file a class-action suit, a federal lawsuit against Joe Biden himself, on the southern border. Because … Joe Biden himself destroyed border security in the USA. Just him. Nobody else. He did it. That’s demonstrable. It’s provable. And if the governors banded together and filed the lawsuit against President Biden, saying that he is not upholding established immigration law, which he clearly isn’t, that could get to the Supreme Court … that’s the big one. You’ve got him there,” O’Reilly explained.

“Can you imagine the headlines? Can you imagine the horror that will wreak on the Biden administration? Even if you lose, every person in this country will know how bad Biden is on the border,” he added.

