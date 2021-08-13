https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/567729-broadway-star-fired-from-show-because-she

Broadway star Laura Osnes is out after reportedly refusing to be vaccinated for a one-night production of “Crazy For You” despite her co-stars’ pleas.

“We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances,” Josh Gladstone, the artistic director at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Long Island, told Page Six. “So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

Osnes, who has not publicly commented on her departure, has already been replaced by Sierra Boggess, known for roles in “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Little Mermaid,” among others. Page Six reported that unnamed “insiders” told the New York Post’s Michael Riedel that co-star Tony Yazbeck was concerned because “he has two little kids at home.”

Earlier this month, New York City became the first in the United States to require proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for indoor dining, gyms and performances.

“The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result,” a representative for Guild Hall told Page Six, although they would not comment on why Osnes left the production.

The show will be held outdoors in the John Drew Backyard Theater, where social distancing is not required, but face coverings are for all guests over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status. The theater’s indoor programs, which are now at full capacity, require proof of full vaccination for all those over 16.

