UFC fighter Jordan Williams grapples with would-be carjacker at Denver gas station

Williams could be seen struggling with the thief before punching him in the head. ‘At first I couldn’t really believe it,’ Williams told ESPN. ‘And then I was like, ‘Holy shit, there’s someone really in my car.

‘So, I run up to the car, and I have a push-to-start car. So, if my keys aren’t within five feet of the car it won’t drive. As I started to run towards the car it started to slowly back up. And man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, “Yeah, I got your car and this is happening.”

‘I opened the door and, it’s funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat and then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch he said, “OK, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” I was able to get some knees on him, as he was exiting out.’

The carjacker could be seen on surveillance video clutching his head in pain as he ran away.

‘Wish I would have hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back.’

Full story and photos at Daily Mail…

This clip includes an interview with Jordan Williams





