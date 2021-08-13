https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/567756-cdc-advisors-recommend-additional-coronavirus-vaccine-dose-for

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Friday recommended additional shots of coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised Americans.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously 11-0 to endorse giving third doses of mRNA vaccines to people with moderately to severely weakened immune systems.

CDC Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyWhite House outlines grim COVID-19 trends as delta surge worsens Overnight Health Care: CDC officially recommends COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant | Pressure builds for full FDA approval | Dems call for pandemic funding CDC officially recommends COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant MORE is expected to quickly give final approval within hours, paving the way for millions of immunocompromised people to get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines as soon as this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late Thursday night authorized extra doses of the vaccines for a very narrow group of people: those with organ transplants and those “diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.”

Due to insufficient data, the FDA said it did not include the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The authorization is for people as young as 12 years old who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and people at least 18 years old for Moderna vaccines.

The additional doses are not considered boosters, because they are considered part of the primary vaccine series.

The CDC’s definition of immunocompromised was broader than the FDA’s, and some panel members expressed concern that there could be confusion among the general population. The CDC has estimated that about 2.7 percent of U.S. adults are immunocompromised, or about 7 million people.

CDC’s definition includes people undergoing treatment for solid tumors or blood cancers; organ transplant patients, including those who have gotten a stem cell transplant within the last two years; people with advanced or untreated HIV; people being treated with high-doses steroids and those taking other immunosuppressive drugs; and those with chronic medical conditions that are associated with weakened immune response, such as chronic kidney disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the CDC nor FDA recommend booster doses for the general population, though some people have been taking matters into their own hands to get extra doses.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have received unauthorized booster shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the CDC said. About 90,000 people have received an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC officials said no serious adverse events were reported after administration of the third dose, and any potential harmful effects were minimal.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s vaccines division, told members of the CDC panel that the FDA’s authorization came with a caveat that the third dose may only be moderately effective at increasing a patient’s antibody levels.

He said immunocompromised people should be counseled to maintain physical precautions to help prevent COVID-19. They are more likely to become seriously ill from the disease, more likely to have breakthrough infections because of lower vaccine effectiveness and are also more likely to transmit it to others in their household.

Notably, the CDC panel said patients will not need a prescription or any kind of proof from their physician before getting the third dose. They will only need to attest they fall into one of the specific categories.

The panel also recommended the third dose should be the same manufacturer as the first two.

Updated at 2:15 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

