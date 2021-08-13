https://thelibertyloft.com/cdc-planning-internment-camps-called-green-zones/

Charlotte, NC — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published on July 26, 2020, a document detailing plans for what it calls the “shielding approach” to limit the interactions of “high-risk” and “low-risk” individuals under the COVID-19 dystopia.

The document states it will be, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, “physically separating high-risk individuals from the general population,” under this approach, and they will rip families apart.

“High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or ‘green zones’ established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting,” the CDC states. “They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”

Families would be ripped apart for “at least 6 months,” the document states, and it gives itself room for it to last indefinitely by waiting until there are no more viral cases.

The document admits they will not allow those captured by the CDC to partake in “Social/Cultural/Religious Practices” and recognize they need to prepare for resistance.

“Isolation/separation from family members, loss of freedom and personal interactions may require additional psychosocial support structures/systems,” the CDC states, which it says is needed because “restricting individuals from participating in communal practices … could lead to both interpersonal and communal violence.”

Can anyone say internment or concentration camp?

Of course, such a plan is unconscionable no matter who the target is, but who will be considered “high-risk?” Consider the massive “vaccine” propaganda as the forces of tyranny double down.

“The front people for the internment camp plan are the elderly with co-morbidities,” writes Paul Craig Roberts. “But the vaccination propaganda defines ‘high-risk individuals’ as the unvaccinated. The camps will be for the unvaccinated. You will be able to stay out of the camps by getting vaccinated. No, this is not a ‘conspiracy theory.’”

The corporate “fact checkers” have pounced labeling this “false” because it doesn’t say “internment” or “concentration” camp, they call them “humanitarian or refugee camps.” Isn’t that nice? It’s toe-MAY-toe, toe-MA-toe. Either way, let’s just call the whole thing off.

DeAnna Lorraine said “everything that they label ‘green’ is sort of a friendly thing, its innocuous,” referring to the “green zones.”

“These camps are being built right now in neighborhoods, and they’re about to unleash it on us …. We’re becoming way more complacent than any other country, and it just boggles my mind,” said Lorraine.

That may seem a bit hyperbolic saying they’re “being built right now in neighborhoods,” but consider this that the Army and Army National Guard are actively recruiting internment/resettlement specialists. Take a look at the pages of such positions and locations of the jobs on Zip Recruiter and Indeed.

Or, how about the fact that similar practices have already occurred in Nashville, Tennessee in May of 2020. Then there’s that state’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s recent executive order giving “discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations” and allowing “involuntary commitment” as well as “temporary quarantine and isolation facilities may be constructed.”

“Slowly, against their will, and against their natural inclination to watch football and eat pizza, Americans are awaking to the reality of a totalitarian system with its tentacles wrapped around every aspect of their existence. Sadly, the true nature of this tyranny still eludes the understanding of most citizens, in part because the process by which America was transformed utterly has been slow, in part because the commercial media points us away from the true causes of this slippage and pins all blame on easily identifiable bad guys,” wrote Emanuel Pastreich.

Mired by arrogance and hubris, Americans have this pie-in-the-sky, rose-colored glasses view that this can’t happen here, ignoring that this has already happened here, think FDR.

“We did this on American soil and through the American mainland, not in some foreign combat zone …. We did this here. We not only took these people’s freedom without cause, we dispossessed them of every worldly thing they owned that was not able to be carried in their hands at the time they were rounded up,” wrote Karl Denninger.

Consider the decades of extreme executive power grabs under the National Defense Authorization Act. Consider the use of robots to scan people for fevers, right here on American soil. Consider that the federal government purchased 1.6 billion rounds of ammunition under the Obama administration which “would be enough to sustain a hot war for 20+ years,” as reported by Forbes. Consider that purchase was from the Department of Homeland Security which, as stated right in its name, operates in the homeland, America.

The dystopian police state has already been built. The politicians and bureaucrats have already claimed “authority,” whether legal or not, to strip away all of our liberties if we don’t submit to the medical tyranny.

“They can offer any rationalization they want in the name of public safety, but we know what the real play is here. If the line is crossed into martial law, I plan to fight,” wrote Brandon Smith. “Not just for me, but for the next generation. Because if I do not, those children may grow up in the world never knowing what freedom truly is. There are fates worse than death, and a life of tyranny and slavery is one of them.”

“Terror, fear, and crises like 9/11 are used to achieve complacency and obedience, especially when citizens are deluded into believing they are still a free people. The loss of liberty, we are assured, will be minimal, short-lived, and necessary. Many citizens believe that once the war on terror is over, restrictions on their liberties will be reversed. But this war is undeclared and open-ended, with no precise enemy and no expressly stated final goal,” wrote Dr. Ron Paul in 2004.

Like the “war on terror,” this current war on the American people, waged under the guise of COVID-19, is also “undeclared and open-ended” with “no expressly stated final goal.” It will never end unless the people end it.

