https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/chinas-nio-underwriters-must-face-us-shareholder-lawsuit-2021-08-13/

Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO Inc. logo is on display in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Electric vehicle maker accused of lying about building factory

Judge won’t dismiss case over statement before 2018 IPO The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Aug 13 (Reuters) – Nio Inc and its bankers must face a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Chinese electric vehicle maker falsely told investors it had a new factory under construction during its 2018 initial public offering, a U.S. court ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn denied a motion to dismiss the proposed class action, which seeks damages for Nio American Depositary Share purchasers who lost money after the premium electric vehicle maker disclosed in March 2019 that it would not build the factory.

Attorneys for the parties did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday. The defendants have said the claims lack merit.

The lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court alleges Nio, its Chief Executive Bin Li, and other officers and directors misled investors by saying in a registration statement for the $1.1 billion IPO that the Shanghai factory was “currently under construction.”

Investors also claimed Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and other underwriters failed to do due diligence on the statements.

The factory was important to investors because it would give the company its own manufacturing capacity and alleviate Nio’s reliance on a Chinese state-owned manufacturer some analysts viewed as “third tier,” they said.

But construction had never started, according to former employees and the fact that necessary construction permits were never issued, the lawsuit alleges.

When Nio disclosed the plant would not be built in March 2019, its ADS price dropped 30%, from around $10 to $7 per share, the investors said.

In his ruling, Garaufis agreed with investors that the statements were material, and said he would not dismiss the case based on the company’s argument that permits were not necessary to begin construction.

But the carmaker can pursue that theory in later stages of litigation, the judge said.

Nio shares were trading at around $41 a share on Friday, a day after Li announced plans to add a mass-market brand aimed at competing with Volkswagen and Toyota.

The case is In re: NIO, Inc., Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 19-cv-01424.

For Nio and Padmasree Warrior: Scott Musoff, Robert Fumerton and Michael Griffin of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For the underwriters: Scott Edelman, Jed Schwartz and Micaela Manley of Milbank.

For the investors: Laurence Rosen, Phillip Kim and Yu Shi of The Rosen Law Firm

Read More:

China’s Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand

In Tesla’s shadow, China’s NIO raises $1 billion from IPO- sources