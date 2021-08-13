https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611731b0bbafd42ff5897e43

Biden to Unleash a Wave of Jussie Smolletts on America

How much more chicanery can the American people endure from this renegade White House? Its current occupant or, more accurately, those who handle him……

20 minutes agoAmerican Greatness
Flags, False and True

A European visitor once remarked to me that he found the American practice of flying the flag outside of homes odd. In Europe, he said, flag flying……

20 minutes agoAmerican Greatness
Why Andrew Cuomo Resigned

Under the glare of a looming impeachment, precipitated by Attorney General Letitia James’ report of Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of 11 women……

21 minutes agoAmerican Greatness
The Tyranny of Experts

The principles and policies of America’s original progressives have received renewed attention over the last decade, both in academia and in public discourse….

22 minutes agoAmerican Greatness
The Nauseous Canary Considers the Fall of Governor Grab Ass
23 minutes agoAmerican Greatness
