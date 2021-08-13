https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/chicagos-anti-cop-mayor-gets-slain-officers-name-wrong/

Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, got the name of a fallen officer wrong last week during the 2022 budget engagement forum.

Ella French was the name of the officer who was murdered by a criminal with the use of an illegal firearm.

However, Mayor Lightfoot is quoted naming the officer as Ella Frank which caused criticism to come her way.

The Twitter account CWBChicago wrote on Friday “French. Ella French.”

