https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/13/classic-misinformation-spotted-in-cnns-headline-about-florida-educators-and-covid-19/

CNN has again been spotted leaving a not-so-minor detail out of this headline:

Their tweet contains a little more relevant detail, but not all:

Obviously CNN doesn’t mind if people draw some conclusions based on that, but there’s another detail that CNN couldn’t for some reason fit into the tweet and headline:

Clearly CNN wanted to set an anti-DeSantis mood in that headline by not mentioning that school hasn’t even started in Florida yet:

THIS. Is CNN.

It really is.

CNN serves up the examples on a daily basis.

