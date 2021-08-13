https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-florida-covid-teacher-deaths

CNN faced some fierce backlash online after running a misleading report about the coronavirus deaths among teachers in Florida.

The report documented four deaths in one single day among teachers in the Broward County School District. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar posted the video of her reaction to the news on her social media account.

“That is a stunning number,” said Keilar in the video. “This is obviously going to be met with a lot of grief in that community, and it’s showing the cost of COVID there, especially for the unvaccinated.”

That report came from a statement from Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco.

Fusco later admitted that the union had mistakenly reported four teachers had died of the coronavirus. Instead, two teachers and a teacher aide had died of the coronavirus. Also, none of them had been vaccinated. All were in their 40s.

Critics online immediately noted that the “absurd framing” of the story at CNN implied that the teachers had contracted the coronavirus at schools, but they had not.

“This is an absurd framing,”

replied former CNN producer Steve Krakauer. “Broward county schools are not open until next week. You could say this about any occupation. It has absolutely nothing to do with them being ‘teachers’ or about what schools should do regarding masks, vaccines or anything else.”

“This stat is reported with the context that Florida’s state government opposes mandatory masking of children,”

replied former ThinkProgress journalist Zaid Jilani. “But schools in Broward county are on summer break. The teachers didn’t get covid-19 in schools from kids. Their status as teachers isn’t relevant…”

“Trash reporting from CNN somehow (oopsie!) fails to mention schools in Broward County have yet to open. Garbage. Shameful silence from the rest of the media,” responded Karol Markowicz.

While CNN offered a minor correction on their website, the false information on Keilar’s tweet remained online.

“An earlier version of this story mischaracterized one of the four people who died based on information provided by the Broward Teachers Union. That person has been identified as a female Broward County Public Schools graduate with close ties to the school district through her job.”

Florida is experiencing a spike in the coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, leading many to blame the policies of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Others accuse media outlets like CNN of trying to damage DeSantis because he was a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

