A preprint study on the effectiveness of the two mRNA experimental “vaccines” for COVID-19 during the presence of the Alpha and Delta variants suggests that the gene-therapy drugs from both Moderna and Pfizer could be significantly less effective against the Delta variant. Not yet peer-reviewed, the study, which was published on medrxiv , found that in July, when the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, the Pfizer vaccine was 42 percent effective against SARS-CoV-2 and the Moderna vaccine was 76 percent effective. A new Mayo Clinic study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines’ decreased effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer’s — has grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials pic.twitter.com/dkOowZ5XZR The Mayo Clinic Study

The research, conducted by The Mayo Clinic from January to July, used data from its healthcare systems in multiple states, including Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Florida. The study found that overall, the Moderna (mRNA-1273) jab was 86 percent effective during that timeframe, while the Pfizer (BNT162b2) vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection. For patients in the hospital, Moderna was 92 percent effective, and Pfizer was 85 percent effective.

