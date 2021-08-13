https://www.independentsentinel.com/significant-majority-of-dems-favor-socialism-cubans-respond/
A new Fox News poll found that a significant majority of Democrats favor socialism over capitalism. It has only taken a year for them to take a sharp left turn along with their Marxist leaders.
In other words, they are now the Socialist/Communist Democrat Party.
The poll, taken between Aug. 7-10, showed that 59% of registered Democratic voters who participated had a positive view of socialism, compared to just 49% who felt that way about capitalism.
In February 2020, when the question was last asked, 50% of Democrats who participated said they had a favorable view of capitalism, with just 40% saying the same about socialism.
The survey also found that, among Republicans, 67% favored capitalism, and 8% favored socialism [those are the complete morons or fake Republicans].
Last week, a reporter asked Cuban-Americans what they think about Democrats embracing socialism. Here are their powerful responses:
.@realJamesKlug asks Cuban-Americans what they think about Democrats embracing socialism. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/xlOnTbWc4C
— Newsmax (@newsmax) August 6, 2021