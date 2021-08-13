https://www.independentsentinel.com/significant-majority-of-dems-favor-socialism-cubans-respond/





A new Fox News poll found that a significant majority of Democrats favor socialism over capitalism. It has only taken a year for them to take a sharp left turn along with their Marxist leaders.

In other words, they are now the Socialist/Communist Democrat Party.

The poll, taken between Aug. 7-10, showed that 59% of registered Democratic voters who participated had a positive view of socialism, compared to just 49% who felt that way about capitalism.

In February 2020, when the question was last asked, 50% of Democrats who participated said they had a favorable view of capitalism, with just 40% saying the same about socialism.

The survey also found that, among Republicans, 67% favored capitalism, and 8% favored socialism [those are the complete morons or fake Republicans].

Last week, a reporter asked Cuban-Americans what they think about Democrats embracing socialism. Here are their powerful responses:

