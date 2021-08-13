https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cuomosexuals-nbc-removes-jimmy-fallons-fawning-interview-andrew-cuomo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

NBC has stripped from its website a video of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon praising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and complimenting him on his following of “Cuomosexual” fans.

The interview, which occurred last May amid Cuomo’s then-praised handling of the COVID crisis in New York, saw Fallon offering prolonged praise of the Democratic politician, who resigned this week amid sexual assault allegations.

“You are well liked among the ladies,” Fallon told the governor. “People knowing that you’re single and they think you’re good looking—some people are calling themselves Cuomosexuals. They are obsessed with you. They want to date you. They want to marry you.”

As of Friday, the video had been removed from NBC’s website. “Sorry, video is no longer available,” a message on the site reads.

Cuomo has also been slammed for his state policy that ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients at the height of the spring surge last year.

