New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Friday that people “should keep a very close eye” on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) final days in office.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced his resignation following a bombshell New York state attorney general report which accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct against multiple women.

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: Given that we still have 12 days left with Governor Cuomo, it seems some lawmakers say they have some skepticism and concerns about what these next 12 days may entail from a governor that has been somewhat abrasive or retributional [sic]. What concerns do you have about the next 12 days? MAYOR DE BLASIO: I think people should keep a very close eye on him after everything he’s done. I think we’re all ready to move on, and I think the quicker we can move on, the better at this point.

