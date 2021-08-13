https://noqreport.com/2021/08/13/deputies-who-worked-security-for-defund-rep-cori-bush-are-fired/
‘Doing what they did, they would have gotten fired no matter who they were working for….’ Cori Bush / IMAGE: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via YouTube (Headline USA) Two St. Louis sheriff’s deputies who worked secondary jobs providing security for Democrat “Squad” member Rep. Cori Bush were fired for failing to get approval for their moonlighting, and not because of who they worked for, Sheriff Vernon Betts said Friday.
Deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were dismissed last month.
Their firings were first reported by KMOV-TV . Neither man has a listed phone number.
“I didn’t fire them for working security for Cori Bush,” Betts said in a phone interview. “I fired them for not following proper procedures for working secondary. So they just happened to be working for Cori Bush. Doing what they did, they would have gotten fired no matter who they were working for.”
Bush recently defended her $70,000 expenditure on private security after her repeated calls to “defund the police,” which when enacted would leave thousands of her poor constituents unable to protect themselves.
