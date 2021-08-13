https://www.theepochtimes.com/desantis-reverses-course-after-threat-to-dock-salaries-of-school-officials-who-mandate-masks_3947200.html

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has reversed course after saying just days ago that it would dock salaries of school board members who approve school mask mandates in the state.

The Republican governor said in a statement to local news outlets on Monday that he would recommend the Department of Education withhold the salaries of school board members.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed,” his office said in a statement at the time.

However, a spokesperson for the governor signaled on Thursday that his administration won’t legally be able to dock salaries, and called on “activist, anti-science school board members” to slash their own pay.

“The entire school district community shouldn’t suffer just because a few activist, anti-science school board members want to impose overreaching mandates on every student,” DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw told Politico in a statement.

The school board members in question “are not on the state payroll, so this form of penalty is the most narrowly tailored approach that the state can take,” Pushaw said in her statement.

“Those officials should own their decision—and that means owning the consequences of their decisions rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff to foot the bill for their potential grandstanding,” she added.

The reversal was first reported by The Miami Herald.

Federal health officials and DeSantis have been at odds over COVID-19 mandates, including masking and vaccine passports, for months. Late in July, he issued an executive order blocking schools from following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation that all students regardless of vaccination status wear masks while in class.

At the time, the governor said the order is designed to provide parents with the right to decide whether they want their kids to be masked for hours on end in class. In response, several districts, including Broward County, said that they would enforce mask requirements for students regardless of the consequences.

The White House previously said that was considering reimbursing school board members if DeSantis followed through on his threat of docking pay.

Responding to the governor’s initial warning on Monday, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district set out its plan after consulting with health experts.

“At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees,” Carvalho said on Monday afternoon.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

