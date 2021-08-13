http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Lo3x51dMRlg/

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hammered President Joe Biden and his administration’s focus on Florida and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host Tucker Carlson asked DeSantis about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exaggerated Florida’s coronavirus count by 30%.

“[I]t was a standard data entry, and they took three days’ worth of data, put it over two,” he said. “Obviously, made it look like it was a massive increase, and you know, I don’t know what exactly happened. I don’t know what the motivation is. But as you alluded to, the White House — they are more concerned about trying to attack me than actually dealing with the problems of the country.”

“I don’t see them dealing with the border crisis,” DeSantis. I don’t see them dealing with inflation. Obviously, energy prices are out of control, but yet, they have this obsession with Florida. And look, obviously we’re cutting against the grain, we are standing up to Federal overreach, and we’re proud of doing that. But they should really focus on getting the job done that they were elected to do, and they’re not doing that right now.”

The Florida Republican also criticized the Biden administration for what he deemed “medical authoritarianism.”

“They are basically saying that we are all just subservient to medical authoritarianism, whatever they think needs to be done,” DeSantis added. “We have to submit to it. That is, it’s probably, Tucker, the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall because taken to this illogical conclusion, you end up with Australia where they are forcing lockdowns at the point of a bayonet. So, this is — they’ve come a long way in their ideology.”

