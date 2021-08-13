https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dhs-chief-mayorkas-blames-trump-rise-illegal-border-crossings-video/

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas attacked Trump as he announced a record 212,672 illegal aliens were encountered at the border in July – a new 21-year high.

This isn’t seasonal migration like Biden claimed earlier this year.

More than 1 million illegals have been apprehended at the border since Joe Biden was installed in January.

Illegals are packed like sardines in border facilities.

In some cases, up to 40% of illegals being bused to US cities are infected with Covid.

This is Joe Biden’s border crisis.

But Mayorkas shamelessly blamed Trump on Thursday.

“Former President Trump slashed our international assistance to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, slashed the resources that we were contributing to address the root causes of irregular migration,” Mayorkas said.

VIDEO:

