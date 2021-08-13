https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6117a230bbafd42ff5898321
The implosion of Andrew Cuomo could be jarring for the state’s Republicans, who had an unlikely but conceivable path to victory with Cuomo facing a bruising primary in 2022. …
Regulations on cryptocurrency vary widely around the world, and it won’t be easy for the U.S. to alter that dynamic as it seeks to neutralize hackers’ money flow….
Landlords are unsympathetic figures in the eyes of many struggling tenants, but they’re emerging as a new economic problem for Congress and the White House….
With the militants reportedly just 50km (30 miles) from Kabul, the Afghan capital’s residents say they fear the city will fall. They blame the crisis on the country’s under-equipped military and the w…