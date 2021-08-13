https://www.dailywire.com/news/dont-give-a-damn-brittany-aldean-on-being-open-about-conservative-views

Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, discussed her decision to be open about her conservative political views, emphasizing that she gets more support than people realize, and, frankly, doesn’t “give a damn” about the criticism.

Taking questions from fans on Thursday night via Instagram, Brittany was asked, “What helped you be more open about your political views on here when most people don’t agree?”

“I think you’d be surprised how many people do agree but aren’t able to speak about their views. (And understandably so),” the 33-year-old said, according to Fox News. “The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable.”

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” Brittany continued. “I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’”

“Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish,” she told fans. “But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

The Aldeans have been open about their conservative values and support for former President Donald Trump.

Memorial Day weekend, for example, Brittany slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for telling Americans to “enjoy the long weekend.”

“Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly. It’s more than a ‘long weekend,’” the young mother pointedly posted via social media.

“[Jason Aldean] and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom,” she continued. “We fly our flag high… EVERY SINGLE DAY. It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

“God bless the mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time. To the daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY #happymemorialday. Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!”

In June, the pair publicly hung out with conservative stars like author and Daily Wire host Candace Owens and popular commentator and social media influencer Rogan O’Handley, better known as “DC Draino.”

Jason also notably took a photo with O’Handley holding a bumper sticker that reads, “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Trump.”

Following the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January, Brittany underscored her support for freedom of speech for all.

“Apparently freedom of speech doesn’t apply to everyone and that’s the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It’s the people that aren’t willing to hear you that chap my a**,” she said, according to Fox News.

Brittany has also reportedly posted a video showing off a blue “Still My President” sweatshirt with Trump’s name and an American flag on it.

