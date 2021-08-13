https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/13/dont-look-now-but-the-tables-being-set-for-what-dems-will-blame-if-they-suffer-big-2022-election-losses/

After the 2020 presidential election, questioning the results of an election was considered an affront to “democracy” and the founding principles of America. That was after four years of Democrats claiming the 2016 election was stolen. Now it looks as if we could be getting back to “questioning the integrity of elections is perfectly fine” territory very soon:

It’s almost as if Democrats and the media see bad things happening in next year’s midterm elections:

Update your scorecards:

Between “Russian interference” and “voter suppression” the Democrats (and media) are prepared with excuses if Democrats lose big next year.

