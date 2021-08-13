https://bongino.com/dr-marty-makary-to-appear-on-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino/

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs – Dr. Marty Makary will be this week’s guest on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino.

Unfiltered airs on Fox News at 10PM Eastern Time on Saturdays.

Dr. Makary has been in the news recently to offer what has become a rarity in the COVID-era: sane perspective. He’s been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci moving the goal posts on herd immunity, the push for masking kids, delta variant hysteria, and mandatory vaccinations. Professionally, Makary is highly influential in the medical world, and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2018. His book “Unaccountable,” which proposes physician-led solutions to fix America’s healthcare system, was later turned into the popular TV series “The Resident.”

It’s an interview you won’t want to miss.

Last week’s episode of Unfiltered, which featured an interview with former President Donald Trump, scored 1.6 million viewers and 206,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

