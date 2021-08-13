https://www.theblaze.com/news/eminems-daughter-comes-out-as-non-binary-asks-to-be-called-stevie

Rapper Eminem’s adopted daughter, formerly known as Whitney, has come out as non-binary and wants to be called Stevie.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, adopted the 19-year-old when he briefly reunited with the child’s mother, Kim Scott.

Mathers and Scott first married in 1999 and divorced two years later in 2001. They briefly remarried in 2006.

Scott and the rapper have one biological child together, 25-year-old Hailie.

What are the details?

The video features a photo montage of the teen throughout stages of her childhood up until present day and begins with Stevie crying.

In a TikTok video, Stevie writes, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”

By the end of the montage, the video is captioned, “[S]tevie all pronouns.”

The 19-year-old debuted the brand-new name in July, contained in the obituary of her late maternal grandmother, Kathleen Sluck, Meaww reports.

A portion of the tribute read, “Kathleen was a exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, P.J., and Parker.”

What else?

Scott, Stevie’s mother, was reportedly hospitalized on July 30 following a purported suicide attempt that was said to have taken place just a week after Sluck died.

Scott, 46, has battled drug addiction since the ’90s.

According to a TMZ report, first responders rushed to Scott’s Michigan home for reports of a suicidal person.

When law enforcement arrived at her home, Scott was reportedly so combative that she had to be restrained.

Page Six reported that Scott purportedly cut herself and a “fair amount of blood has spilled on to the floor.”

“Authorities reportedly rushed her to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, but she has since returned home to recover,” the outlet added.

Scott also lost her twin sister in 2016 following a suspected heroin overdose.

At the time, Scott said she would “never feel whole again.”

“Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way,” Scott wrote in an online condolences book according to the New York Post. “I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her.”

“Half of me is gone and I will never feel whole again,” Scott continued. “She made me laugh and kept me on my toes. She was the best sister and friend in the world and I will miss her until we are together again.”

Meaww also reported that Stevie’s biological father, professional tattoo artist Eric Hartter, died in 2020. He, too, reportedly battled drug addiction.

