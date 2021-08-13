https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/567834-erykah-badu-apologizes-for-being-a-terrible-guest-at-obamas

Soul singer-songwriter Erykah Badu apologized Thursday for posting a video from former President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaTrump, House committee to appeal judge’s order to hand over some tax records The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Local, state governments boost call for mask mandates What Hochul’s rise and Cuomo’s fall say about women (and men) in politics MORE’s 60th birthday bash last weekend that prompted backlash from critics who said it was irresponsible to host the party amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Badu, who had shared video of herself, Obama and other guests dancing at the event, tweeted a message to the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaBoxing judge suspended after racist tweets, controversial scorecard Photos of Obama’s 60th birthday party leak out Stacey Abrams, Michelle Obama collaborating on voting rights push MORE asking for their forgiveness.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family,” she wrote. “I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be,” she added.

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

The Washington Post previously reported that a photography ban had been implemented for the party held at the Obamas’ house on Martha’s Vineyard.

While hundreds of guests were initially expected to attend, Obama’s team in the days leading up to the party scaled back the guest list to about 200 due to concerns about coronavirus outbreaks across the country fueled in large part by the highly contagious delta variant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, also posted pictures and videos on social media that were later taken down.

Other celebrities spotted on the island over the weekend included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Sources previously told The Hill that all guests would have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

