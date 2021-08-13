https://clashdaily.com/2021/08/facebook-and-google-are-invading-your-privacy/

Sometimes the best way to get a sense of where you stand is to measure your current position against a known reference point. This week, we’re doing that with Big Brother and the digital book burners.

It’s really easy to forget, to acclimate, and adjust to a ‘new normal’. It’s easy to forget just how rapidly this digital censorship has invaded our formerly freedom-loving culture.

How far down that tech tyranny road have we come in a short time? Come back with us to a show that aired in 2018 when Trump was still the President, still had a Twitter account, and the government was not formally asking Big Tech to censor dissenting opinions about how to respond to a virus.

Simpler times.

Go ahead and reset your perspective by seeing what the worst-case scenario looked like BEFORE we saw Herr Zuckerberg and his fascist friends censoring newspapers and the suppressing public from talking about stories like Hunter Biden, Tara Reade, or perfectly reasonable theories about the origins of the Wuhan wheezer.

When you see how far they’ve come, and how bold they’ve become, it just might restoke the fire in your belly to fight for what’s being taken from you… while there’s still something left to fight for.

Prefer to take your show to go with the audio version?

No sweat.

