https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61171590bbafd42ff5897c8f
Maugh had a doctorate in chemistry and a knack for quickly churning out complex front-page stories….
A former scientist for the Obama administration criticized the conclusions of a new U.N. climate report in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation, arguing it would lead to “great economic …
Officials at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been directed by their headquarters to stop using the term “Mexican cartel” when speaking with the media, according to an email exclusi…
The state senator behind California’s law allowing biological males in women’s prisons defended the law Wednesday and criticized feminists who oppose it, saying, “I’m really proud of that law.”…