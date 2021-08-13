https://www.worldtribune.com/former-border-chief-estimates-40000-infected-immigrants-sent-to-u-s-cities/

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has transported an estimated 40,000 Covid-infected migrants to cities throughout the United States, former border chief Mark Morgan said.

Thousands of migrants are not tested for the virus until they reach their destination, Morgan, former commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said in an Aug. 12 press briefing hosted by the Heritage Foundation.

“DHS is not testing them. So what’s DHS Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas’s solution to all of this? ‘Ah, it’s up to the local communities to deal with it. It’s your issue and your problem to deal with now,’ ” Morgan said.

Morgan noted that Team Biden’s handling of Covid-infected migrants has been devastating for the agencies charged with protecting the U.S. border.

“Let me give you another fact: 32 CBP personnel have died from Covid in the line of duty, nine in the United States Border Patrol, since the pandemic,” Morgan said, adding that thousands more have been pulled out of service because of their illnesses contracted from migrants with the virus.

Morgan said that in some areas along the Rio Grande border, Covid-19 cases have jumped 900 percent.

“Yet,” he said, Mayorkas “is directing the release of up to 80 percent of families who have illegally entered the United States.”

Border Patrol reported on Aug. 4 that 1,500 Covid-infected migrants were released into McAllen, Texas in just one week.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News the Biden administration’s policy of releasing Covid-positive immigrants instead of expelling them through Title 42 – a Trump-era policy in which infected migrants were sent back to their home countries – is “unacceptable and they keep doing it.”

“Joe Biden likes to talk about this pandemic, well I’ll tell you what, the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was a superspreader event because their open border is endangering not just the people of Texas but people all across the country,” Cruz added.

