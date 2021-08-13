https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fox-news-receives-envelope-white-powder-prompts-evacuation/

The Fox News headquarters in New York City received an envelope of white powder on Friday, prompting the entire floor to be evacuated.

The powder was “determined to be non-hazardous,” but caused a massive disruption in the building.

In a memo to employees obtained by Mediaite, a Fox News Media spokesperson said, “An envelope containing a white powdery substance was opened at FOX News Media today. We immediately notified the NYPD’s Hazmat unit and the FDNY, both of which responded accordingly and our offices were given an all clear after it was determined that the substance was non-hazardous. We are very grateful for their swift attention to this incident.”

TRENDING: Disgraceful: Chicago Mayor Backs Decision to Cancel Honor Guard and Bagpipes for Fallen Officer Ella French – Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Have 20 Minutes “For That S–t.”

“Please know that all protocols for a situation like this were followed and the matter is being further investigated by the appropriate authorities. The 21st floor, and thus the entire building, have now been given the all clear,” the statement continued.

Antifa activists had gathered outside the building on Wednesday to declare that the network is the “KKK.”

The demonstrators lit smoke bombs, burned flags, and whined about people inside the building who were laughing at them.

A protester lights a smoke signal outside Fox News HQ in Midtown pic.twitter.com/ebveFYBaOd — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

The scene was captured on camera by independent journalist Elad Eliahu.

“You’re full of lies, you’re all racists and Nazis you’re Zionists, you’re KKK, Proud Boys…” one protester declared.

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

The activist who lit the smoke bomb threatened the network, saying “stop [villanizing] us” or else there would be “real smoke.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

