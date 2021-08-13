https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/13/friday-news-dump-speaker-of-the-nys-assembly-hands-gov-cuomo-a-gift-on-his-way-out-the-door/

Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon that he’s suspended the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Friday news dump anyone?

What a gift as this means he can run for office again:

According to reports, he DID NOT consult with the Assembly Judiciary Committed which was leading the investigation:

“Carl Heastie did this”:

And he says it’s because he doesn’t think it’s constitutional to impeach someone once they’re out of office:

Oh, really? We seem to have heard something different:

