Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon that he’s suspended the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Friday news dump anyone?

Politicians love to drop bombshells on Friday afternoons. — Annika Pergament (@AnnikaPergament) August 13, 2021

What a gift as this means he can run for office again:

An impeachment would mean that Governor Cuomo would not be able to run for office again, which some of his critics fear he set himself up to do by resigning. Read more here: https://t.co/Kxq8QO1Yur pic.twitter.com/W07kK7v7YN — Gothamist (@Gothamist) August 13, 2021

According to reports, he DID NOT consult with the Assembly Judiciary Committed which was leading the investigation:

Members on the NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee, which was leading the impeachment investigation, say they were not consulted about this decision https://t.co/nVaQ1Dq3f3 — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 13, 2021

“Carl Heastie did this”:

The decision to suspend the impeachment investigation will allow Cuomo to run for re-election. Assemblyman on the judiciary committee told me they were not consulted. “Carl Heastie did this.” Heastie said he not spoken to Cuomo since February and was not negotiating deal. https://t.co/Cikr19sDDA — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) August 13, 2021

And he says it’s because he doesn’t think it’s constitutional to impeach someone once they’re out of office:

Speaker Carl Heastie said lawmakers don’t believe the Legislature has the constitutional authority to impeach an elected official who is no longer in office. https://t.co/Ec2jIZqcry — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 13, 2021

Oh, really? We seem to have heard something different:

New York Democrats are DROPPING the impeachment of @NYGovCuomo because they claim you can’t impeach someone who has left office….I guess there is a different law in New York than the one DC Dems use — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 13, 2021

